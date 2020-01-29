Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.