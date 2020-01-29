Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Lowered by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.81.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

