Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

