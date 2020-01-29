Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 681.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.28.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

