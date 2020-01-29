Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Rogers has a 1 year low of $118.91 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

