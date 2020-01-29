Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

Shares of ROK opened at $196.67 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

