Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.829-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.17. 1,122,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

