RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. 2,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RMR Group by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RMR Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RMR Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RMR Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.