RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 230,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,217. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.