Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:RBA traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 47.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$42.64 and a twelve month high of C$58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

