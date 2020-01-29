Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$87.27 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

