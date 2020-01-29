RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.64 ($22.84) and last traded at €19.51 ($22.69), 117,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.40 ($22.56).

Several research firms recently commented on RIB. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $960.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.85 and a 200 day moving average of €20.87.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

