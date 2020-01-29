Rex Minerals (ASX:RXM) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 499,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

About Rex Minerals (ASX:RXM)

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project that is located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

