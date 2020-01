Reviewing Venus Concept (VERO) and The Competition

Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Venus Concept to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Venus Concept and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept Competitors 1087 3518 5812 326 2.50

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -77.97% N/A -122.05% Venus Concept Competitors -573.49% -106.21% -22.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $21.96 million -$28.73 million -0.50 Venus Concept Competitors $1.41 billion $149.66 million -0.40

Venus Concept’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Concept beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

