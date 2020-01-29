Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) shares rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.86 ($0.61) and last traded at A$0.86 ($0.61), approximately 30,402 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.75 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.74.

About Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS)

Revasum, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of semiconductor processing equipment worldwide. The company offers grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization equipment to manufacture microchips, sensors, LEDs, and RF and power devices, which are used in IoT devices, cellphones, wearables, automotive, and 5G and industrial applications.

