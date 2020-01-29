Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after purchasing an additional 423,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $71,902,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $208.53. 553,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $214.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day moving average is $199.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

