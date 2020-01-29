Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $68.92 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $68,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $292,935,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $271,375,000 after acquiring an additional 248,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

