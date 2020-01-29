Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $61.29 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $61,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.03. The company had a trading volume of 813,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

