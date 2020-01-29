Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $55,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of General Electric by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 2,687,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

GE stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 173,793,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

