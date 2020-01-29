Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $996,279.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.02 or 0.03083724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

