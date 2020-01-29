Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aphria (APHA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aphria (TSE: APHA):

1/21/2020 – Aphria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Aphria had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$11.00 to C$10.30.

1/15/2020 – Aphria was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

1/15/2020 – Aphria had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aphria stock opened at C$6.54 on Wednesday. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -19.07.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

