Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 28th (ACH, AKS, ALRM, AXDX, CELP, CFRX, CX, DIPGY, DSCSY, DSSI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 28th:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Datang International Power Generation Co. Ltd. operates as a power producer in the People’s Republic of China. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of power plants, sale of electricity and thermal power, and repair and maintenance of power equipment and power-related technical services. In addition, it engages in the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; wholesale and retail of chemical products; and maintenance of chemical power equipment, as well as in construction and mechanical subcontracting. The Company’s major service areas cover the North China Region, such as BTT area, Shanxi Province and Inner Mongolia, etc, the Eastern Coastal Region, such as Zhejiang Province, Fujian Province and Guangdong Province, etc, as well as other provinces and regions such as Yunnan, Chongqing, Ningxia and Qinghai, etc. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

