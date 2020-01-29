Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Renault stock opened at €35.96 ($41.81) on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.90.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

