RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.33.

NYSE RNR opened at $189.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $201.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $242,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

