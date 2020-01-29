Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $149.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

