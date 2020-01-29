Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.
Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $149.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.
