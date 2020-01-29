Realty Income Corp (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) declared a feb 20 dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 184.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

