RDL Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RDL Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,857,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 380,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.36. 2,429,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

