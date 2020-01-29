RDL Financial Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDL Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $193.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

