RDL Financial Inc. Sells 100 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

RDL Financial Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

UTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.82. 3,826,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.