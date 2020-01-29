RDL Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.49. 4,531,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,449. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

