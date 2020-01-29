RDL Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

RDL Financial Inc. reduced its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 948,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after buying an additional 171,834 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL remained flat at $$46.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,092. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

