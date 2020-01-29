RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBB. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

