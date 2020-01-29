Raymond James’ (RJF) Focus List Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,545 shares of company stock worth $4,038,541. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.