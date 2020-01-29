Raymond James Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $48.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

