Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Trading Up 0.8%

Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV) was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.90 ($0.66), approximately 87,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $242.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.94.

In other news, insider Anton John Godfrey Bilton sold 77,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £42,393.45 ($55,766.18).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

