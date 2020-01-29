Randy W. Furr Sells 42,827 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $359,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

