Randy W. Furr Sells 42,827 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $359,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $16.63.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.