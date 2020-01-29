Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 552 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 534,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

