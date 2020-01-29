Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 301,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.