Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 317 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

