Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Roth Capital currently has a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of RMBS opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,940 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rambus by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

