Radium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,109.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1,109.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005633 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,938,785 coins and its circulating supply is 3,927,760 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

