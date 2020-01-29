Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $893,021.00 and $38.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

