QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $28,127.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.74 or 0.05671644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127454 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,275,811 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

