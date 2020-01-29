Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.83, 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

