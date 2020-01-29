Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

