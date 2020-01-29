Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,721 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,625. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.