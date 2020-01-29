Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.49. 362,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.69. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.73.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

