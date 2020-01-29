Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Walmart by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,710,000 after acquiring an additional 527,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.