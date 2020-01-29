Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,910,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.83. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

