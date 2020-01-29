QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.53

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.73. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,945,717 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$13.20 and a 200 day moving average of A$12.53.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.